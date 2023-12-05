Trending
Dec. 5, 2023 / 12:54 PM

'Winning Time,' 'The Crown,' 'Succession' earn Critics Choice nominations

By Fred Topel
Elizabeth Debicki is nominated for a CCA Award for her portrayal of Princess Diana in "The Crown." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Elizabeth Debicki is nominated for a CCA Award for her portrayal of Princess Diana in "The Crown." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Critics Choice Association announced the television nominations for the 29th annual CCA Awards. The Awards will be presented live on The CW Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. EST and delayed for the west coast.

The Morning Show and Succession lead with six and five nominations each. CCA nominated Morning Show for Best Drama and separately cast members Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman and Season 3 newcomer Nicole Beharie.

Succession also earned a Best Drama nomination and additional nominations for Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen. Culkin and Snook won Best Supporting acting awards at CCA in 2022, the same year the show also won Best Drama. Strong and the show also won in 2020.

Though HBO did not renew Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty for a third season, its second earned Best Drama.

The Crown earned Best Drama and nominations for Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla. The Last of Us also joins the competition for Best Drama and actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Abbot Elementary is nominated for Best Comedy and cast members Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph. James and Ralph are both in the Supporting Actress category.

Final seasons of Barry, Reservation Dogs, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ted Lasso also earned nominations. Limited series Lessons in Chemistry, Beef, Daisy Jones and the Six, Fargo and A Murder at the End of the World were also among nominees.

The complete list is available at CriticsChoice.com.

Fred Topel is a CCA member.

