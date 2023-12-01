1 of 3 | Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the final episodes of The Crown. The streaming service shared a trailer Friday for Season 6, Part 2 of the historical drama series. Advertisement

The Crown follows the reign of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades.

The trailer teases an "epic conclusion" to the series as the queen (Imelda Staunton) reflects on her legacy and prepares for her Golden Jubilee.

The episodes will also feature Prince Charles' (Dominic West) wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) and Prince William's (Ed McVey) romance with Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).

Netflix teased the romance between William (McVey) and Middleton (Bellamy) in a poster and photos released this week.

Part 2 takes the series from the late 1990s into the 2000s.

The cast also includes Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Luther Ford as Prince Harry and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Advertisement

The Crown Season 6, Part 2 premieres Dec. 14 on Netflix.