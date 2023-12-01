Breaking News
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on U.S. Supreme Court, dies at 93
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 1, 2023 / 10:28 AM

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' crowns Season 5 winner

By Annie Martin
"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" crowned its Season 5 winner Thursday. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder
1 of 2 | "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" crowned its Season 5 winner Thursday. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race UK has crowned its Season 5 winner.

Ginger Johnson, a 34-year-old drag performer from County Durham, emerged victorious in the season finale Thursday.

Advertisement

Johnson competed in the finale with Michael Marouli, who ended as runner-up, and Tomara Thomas, who came in third place.

The contestants were tasked with recording their own verse and starring in a music video set to host and franchise creator RuPaul's song "Spotlight."

After their performance of "Spotlight," the finalists walked in a final runway with the theme "Dripping in Jewels. Finale Eleganza!"

Thomas was eliminated, leaving Johnson and Marouli to compete in a lip sync challenge to "A Little Respect" by Erasure. Johnson was named the winner and received the coveted crown and scepter.

"Thank you for everything. I've had the time of my life and I'm not only leaving here with this shiny little stick but with the most amazing crowd of sisters I could ever dream of," the performer said.

Advertisement

"I'm not often lost for words but I am astounded. There is nothing bigger than this and to win is just everything. This is the perfect end to the perfect dream," she added.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus. The season featured RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr as judges, and Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo and other stars as guest judges.

Johnson, Marouli and Thomas will perform together on their Angels of the North live show tour in April 2024.

Advertisement

'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars on the red carpet

Courtney Act arrives at the G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles, on January 11, 2014. Courtney, a singer who appeared in the first season of "Australian Idol" in 2003, was a runner-up on Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Emma Stone prepares to guest host 'SNL' for fifth time in new promo
TV // 3 hours ago
Emma Stone prepares to guest host 'SNL' for fifth time in new promo
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is set to guest host this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner gets engaged; wedding to air live on Jan. 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner gets engaged; wedding to air live on Jan. 4
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got engaged on Thursday's finale of "The Golden Bachelor" and their wedding is now scheduled to air live on ABC Jan. 4.
'Only Murders in the Building' to air on ABC in January
TV // 18 hours ago
'Only Murders in the Building' to air on ABC in January
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- ABC announced Thursday that Season 1 of the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" will air on the network in January. Variety and Deadline confirmed the schedule.
'Criminal Record' trailer: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo face off in Apple TV+ series
TV // 21 hours ago
'Criminal Record' trailer: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo face off in Apple TV+ series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Criminal Record," a crime thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, is coming to Apple TV+.
'The Crown' poster shows William, Kate get close
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Crown' poster shows William, Kate get close
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy play Prince William and Kate Middleton in the final episodes of the Netflix series "The Crown."
'Griselda' trailer: Sofia Vergara plays cocaine queenpin
TV // 1 day ago
'Griselda' trailer: Sofia Vergara plays cocaine queenpin
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Griselda," a new series from the co-creators of "Narcos" and starring Sofía Vergara, is coming to Netflix.
NBC orders more 'Found,' 'Irrational'
TV // 1 day ago
NBC orders more 'Found,' 'Irrational'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it renewed its series "Found" and "Irrational" for second seasons.
O-Town alum Ashley Parker Angel gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
O-Town alum Ashley Parker Angel gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Broadway and pop music star Ashley Parker Angel became the latest celebrity eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
TV // 1 day ago
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Bruce Campbell hosts "Discontinued," premiering Thursday on Fubu's Maximum Effort channel, and says the show reminds people of all the discontinued products about which they have forgotten.
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Obliterated," on Netflix Thursday, successfully combines exciting action with raunchy gross-out comedy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Movie review: 'Godzilla Minus One' thrills with monster carnage, poignant themes
Movie review: 'Godzilla Minus One' thrills with monster carnage, poignant themes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement