Oct. 4, 2023 / 1:49 PM

RuPaul to release memoir in March 2024

By Annie Martin
RuPaul announced the memoir "The House of Hidden Meanings." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | RuPaul announced the memoir "The House of Hidden Meanings." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- RuPaul has announced his first memoir.

The drag performer and producer, known for creating and hosting the reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race, will release the memoir The House of Hidden Meanings in March 2024.

RuPaul shared the news in an emotional video Wednesday on Instagram.

"The time has come... to announce my memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings. Writing this book left me gooped, gagged and stripped raw," he captioned the post. "I've learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y'all. When all is said and done, it's just me, Ru."

Drag Race judges Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley showed their support for RuPaul in the comments.

"Just you is all we've ever needed," Visage wrote.

"Condragulations cannot wait to read this," Kressley said. "So happy and proud for you Sis!"

The House of Hidden Meanings will recount RuPaul's experience of "growing up Black, poor, and queer in a broken home to discovering the power of performance, found family, and self-acceptance."

"If we're all born naked and the rest is drag, then this is RuPaul totally out of drag. This is RuPaul stripped bare," an official description reads.

RuPaul's Drag Race was renewed for a 16th season at MTV in August. The series originally premiered on Logo in 2009 and has since inspired several spinoffs, including All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars on the red carpet

Courtney Act arrives at the G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles, on January 11, 2014. Courtney, a singer who appeared in the first season of "Australian Idol" in 2003, was a runner-up on Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

