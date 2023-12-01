Trending
Dec. 1, 2023 / 9:35 AM

Beyonce releases 'My House' song alongside 'Renaissance' film

By Annie Martin
Beyoncé released "My House," a song that appears in her "Renaissance" concert film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is back with new music.

The 42-year-old singer released the song "My House" on Friday.

"My House" appears in the credits of Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé concert film, which opened in theaters Friday.

Beyoncé encourages self-love in a spoken word moment in the song.

"I will always love you, but I will never expect you to love me when you don't love yourself," she says. "Let's heal the world, one beautiful action at a time. This is real love!"

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé documents Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour, which concluded Oct. 1 and is one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

Beyoncé shared a trailer for the film earlier this month, in which she reflects on balancing her career with motherhood and family.

Beyoncé's career: Music, family and films

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

