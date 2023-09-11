Trending
Sept. 11, 2023

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' introduces Season 5 cast

By Annie Martin
"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" will feature 10 contestants in Season 5, which premieres on WOW Presents Plus in the fall. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race UK is introducing its Season 5 cast.

The drag reality competition series will feature 10 contestants in the new season, which premieres on WOW Presents Plus in the fall.

Alexis Saint-Pete, Banskie, Cara Melle, DeDeLicious, Ginger Johnson, Kate Butch, Michael Marouli, Miss Naomi Carter, Tomara Thomas and Vicki Vivacious will compete in a variety of challenges and runways in the hopes of being named the next UK Drag Superstar.

DeDeLicious is the drag sister of Drag Race UK Season 3 winner Krystal Versace, while Banksie is the drag sister of Season 4 runner-up Cheddar Gorgeous.

RuPaul will host Season 5 and serve as judge alongside Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Aisling Bea, Yasmin Finney, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo and other stars will appear as celebrity guest judges.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is a spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race, which was renewed for Season 16 at MTV in August.

Other spinoffs include RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, which was renewed for Season 9 at Paramount+, and the international series Drag Race Sweden and Drag Race Germany.

