Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 28, 2023 / 11:45 AM

'The Crown' photos tease show's final episodes

By Annie Martin
Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" Season 6. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 3 | Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" Season 6. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Crown Season 6, Part 2.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the final episodes of the historical drama series Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Crown follows the reign of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades.

Season 6, Part 1 covered the death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in 1997, with Part 2 to take the series from the late 1990s into the 2000s.

Imelda Staunton plays the queen, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Ed McVey and Luther Ford join the cast as Prince William and Prince Harry, with Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

The photos feature the queen (Staunton) and Philip (Pryce), William (McVey) and Harry (Ford), and William with Kate (Bellamy).

Advertisement

Part 2 will feature the queen's Golden Jubilee, Charles' wedding to Camilla, and the romance between William and Kate.

Season 6, Part 1 was released Nov. 16.

Netflix announced in July 2020 that The Crown will end with Season 6.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
TV // 31 minutes ago
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial," a new show that examines the death of Beatles member John Lennon, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Sweet Home' cast teases new characters, world building in Season 2
TV // 57 minutes ago
'Sweet Home' cast teases new characters, world building in Season 2
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Sweet Home," a South Korean horror series starring Song Kang, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Berlin' plans Paris heist in trailer for 'Money Heist' spinoff
TV // 1 hour ago
'Berlin' plans Paris heist in trailer for 'Money Heist' spinoff
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Berlin," a "Money Heist" spinoff and prequel starring Pedro Alonso, is coming to Netflix.
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
TV // 2 hours ago
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Mark Cuban said he will exit "Shark Tank" after Season 16 of the ABC reality series.
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
TV // 21 hours ago
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "All Creatures Great and Small" will return for a fourth season on Masterpiece PBS in January.
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
TV // 22 hours ago
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Hazbin Hotel," an adult animated musical comedy from Vivienne Medrano, is coming to Prime Video.
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
TV // 23 hours ago
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Darragh Hand will play Michael Holden on the Netflix series "Heartstopper."
Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran
TV // 1 day ago
Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Arzu," a new series based on the Riva Razdan novel, is in the works at Blink49 Studios and Lilly Singh's Unicorn Island Productions.
SZA sweeps the Soul Train Awards
TV // 1 day ago
SZA sweeps the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- SZA was the big winner at the Soul Train Awards ceremony Sunday night, picking up the prizes for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year for "SOS," and Song of the Year and The Songwriter's Award for "Snooze."
Kim Kardashian to star in Netflix comedy film 'Fifth Wheel'
TV // 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian to star in Netflix comedy film 'Fifth Wheel'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is set to produce and star in the new comedy movie, "The Fifth Wheel," for Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement