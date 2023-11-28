Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 28, 2023 / 10:54 AM

'Sweet Home' cast teases new characters, world building in Season 2

By Annie Martin

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Sweet Home Season 2.

The streaming service shared a behind-the-scenes video for the season Monday.

Advertisement

Sweet Home is a South Korean horror series based on the Naver webtoon of the same name. The show follows Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang), a suicidal teen who must fight alongside his neighbors at the Green Home apartment building after people start to turn into monsters.

The "Inside Look" features Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-uk and other cast members, along with footage from the new season.

Season 2 will expand the scope of the show beyond Green Home.

"Season 1 and Season 2 feel like entirely different shows. In Season 1, we were inside an apartment. But now we've come outside to the great big world," Lee Si-young said.

"We've moved past the world described in the original webtoon," Lee Jin-uk confirmed. "Along with this expansion, there are a lot more conflicts to consider and contemplate on."

The season will also introduce new characters, played by Yu Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Mu-yeol, Jung Jin-young, Kim Shin-rok and Kim Dong-young.

Netflix shared a trailer for Season 2 earlier this month.

Advertisement

Sweet Home Season 2 premieres Dec. 1. The show debuted in 2020 and was renewed through Season 3 in 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Crown' photos tease show's final episodes
TV // 5 minutes ago
'The Crown' photos tease show's final episodes
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Historical drama "The Crown" will end with Season 6, Part 2, on Netflix.
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
TV // 31 minutes ago
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial," a new show that examines the death of Beatles member John Lennon, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Berlin' plans Paris heist in trailer for 'Money Heist' spinoff
TV // 1 hour ago
'Berlin' plans Paris heist in trailer for 'Money Heist' spinoff
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Berlin," a "Money Heist" spinoff and prequel starring Pedro Alonso, is coming to Netflix.
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
TV // 2 hours ago
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Mark Cuban said he will exit "Shark Tank" after Season 16 of the ABC reality series.
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
TV // 21 hours ago
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "All Creatures Great and Small" will return for a fourth season on Masterpiece PBS in January.
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
TV // 22 hours ago
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Hazbin Hotel," an adult animated musical comedy from Vivienne Medrano, is coming to Prime Video.
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
TV // 23 hours ago
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Darragh Hand will play Michael Holden on the Netflix series "Heartstopper."
Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran
TV // 1 day ago
Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Arzu," a new series based on the Riva Razdan novel, is in the works at Blink49 Studios and Lilly Singh's Unicorn Island Productions.
SZA sweeps the Soul Train Awards
TV // 1 day ago
SZA sweeps the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- SZA was the big winner at the Soul Train Awards ceremony Sunday night, picking up the prizes for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year for "SOS," and Song of the Year and The Songwriter's Award for "Snooze."
Kim Kardashian to star in Netflix comedy film 'Fifth Wheel'
TV // 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian to star in Netflix comedy film 'Fifth Wheel'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is set to produce and star in the new comedy movie, "The Fifth Wheel," for Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement