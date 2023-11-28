Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Sweet Home Season 2.

The streaming service shared a behind-the-scenes video for the season Monday.

Sweet Home is a South Korean horror series based on the Naver webtoon of the same name. The show follows Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang), a suicidal teen who must fight alongside his neighbors at the Green Home apartment building after people start to turn into monsters.

The "Inside Look" features Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-uk and other cast members, along with footage from the new season.

Season 2 will expand the scope of the show beyond Green Home.

"Season 1 and Season 2 feel like entirely different shows. In Season 1, we were inside an apartment. But now we've come outside to the great big world," Lee Si-young said.

"We've moved past the world described in the original webtoon," Lee Jin-uk confirmed. "Along with this expansion, there are a lot more conflicts to consider and contemplate on."

The season will also introduce new characters, played by Yu Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Mu-yeol, Jung Jin-young, Kim Shin-rok and Kim Dong-young.

Netflix shared a trailer for Season 2 earlier this month.

Sweet Home Season 2 premieres Dec. 1. The show debuted in 2020 and was renewed through Season 3 in 2022.