Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 28, 2023 / 9:55 AM

Jennifer Garner wishes 'Alias' co-star Michael Vartan a happy 55th birthday

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Garner posted a tribute to her ex-boyfriend and former "Alias" co-star Michael Vartan on his birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jennifer Garner posted a tribute to her ex-boyfriend and former "Alias" co-star Michael Vartan on his birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner is celebrating Michael Vartan's 55th birthday.

The 51-year-old actress marked the occasion Monday by posting a tribute to Vartan, her ex-boyfriend and former Alias co-star, on Instagram.

Advertisement

Garner shared a throwback photo of herself and Vartan on the Alias set. The actress wears a blonde wig and Bavarian-style dress in the photo.

"I can't remember why I was Bavarian, but I do know today is your birthday. I hope it's a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow," she captioned the post, referencing her Alias character, Sydney Bristow.

Garner and Vartan played Sydney Bristow and Michael Vaughan on Alias, a spy thriller series that had a five-season run on ABC from 2001 to 2006.

Advertisement

The pair also dated between 2003 and 2004.

Garner wished Vartan a happy 50th birthday in 2018.

Garner, Vartan, Victor Garber, Gina Torres and other Alias cast members reunited in 2021 for the show's 20th anniversary, as seen on Garner's social media.

"Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question -- When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out -- reunion party is happening, pass it on!" she wrote.

Alias was created and executive produced by J. J. Abrams.

Garner will next star in the comedy film Family Switch, which premieres Thursday on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon perform 'Wrap Me Up' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 59 minutes ago
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon perform 'Wrap Me Up' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon performed their holiday song "Wrap Me Up" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
TV // 1 hour ago
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Mark Cuban said he will exit "Shark Tank" after Season 16 of the ABC reality series.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Randy Newman, Alan Ritchson
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Randy Newman, Alan Ritchson
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Composer Randy Newman turns 80 and actor Alan Ritchson turns 41, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 28.
Irish writer Paul Lynch wins 2023 Booker Prize for 'Prophet Song'
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Irish writer Paul Lynch wins 2023 Booker Prize for 'Prophet Song'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Irish writer Paul Lynch has won the 2023 Booker Prize for his dystopian novel "Prophet Song," a fictional account of tyranny and war described as "soul-shattering."
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "The Late Show" on CBS has been canceled this week after Stephen Colbert announced Monday he is recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Music // 19 hours ago
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon released the album "To. X" and a music video for her song of the same name.
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
TV // 20 hours ago
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "All Creatures Great and Small" will return for a fourth season on Masterpiece PBS in January.
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
TV // 20 hours ago
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Hazbin Hotel," an adult animated musical comedy from Vivienne Medrano, is coming to Prime Video.
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
TV // 22 hours ago
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Darragh Hand will play Michael Holden on the Netflix series "Heartstopper."
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
Movies // 22 hours ago
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Silent Night," in theaters Friday, is a thrilling return to form for director John Woo, including both his explosive action and tragic themes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement