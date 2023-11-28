Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 28, 2023 / 9:03 AM

Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'

By Annie Martin
Mark Cuban said he will exit "Shark Tank" after Season 16 of the ABC reality series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Mark Cuban said he will exit "Shark Tank" after Season 16 of the ABC reality series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Longtime Shark Tank star Mark Cuban says he plans to leave the show.

The billionaire businessman, 65, recently said on Showtime's All the Smoke podcast that he will exit Shark Tank after Season 16 of the ABC reality series.

Advertisement

Shark Tank features entrepreneurs who pitch their business ideas to Cuban and other "sharks," or well-known potential investors.

On All the Smoke, Cuban praised Shark Tank but said "it's time" for him to go.

"I love it because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well," the star said of the show. "I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we've trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it's going to inspire generations of kids."

"I've invested in, I don't know how many hundreds of companies," he added.

Cuban joined Shark Tank as a guest in Season 2 and became a series regular in Season 3. He has invested in such companies as BeatBox Beverages and Dude Wipes.

Advertisement

Other sharks include Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner.

Cuban told Forbes on Monday that he had nothing to add to his comments on the podcast and that he's "still got a whole new season to shoot."

Shark Tank is in its 15th season on ABC.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
TV // 20 hours ago
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "All Creatures Great and Small" will return for a fourth season on Masterpiece PBS in January.
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
TV // 20 hours ago
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Hazbin Hotel," an adult animated musical comedy from Vivienne Medrano, is coming to Prime Video.
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
TV // 22 hours ago
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Darragh Hand will play Michael Holden on the Netflix series "Heartstopper."
Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran
TV // 1 day ago
Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Arzu," a new series based on the Riva Razdan novel, is in the works at Blink49 Studios and Lilly Singh's Unicorn Island Productions.
SZA sweeps the Soul Train Awards
TV // 1 day ago
SZA sweeps the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- SZA was the big winner at the Soul Train Awards ceremony Sunday night, picking up the prizes for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year for "SOS," and Song of the Year and The Songwriter's Award for "Snooze."
Kim Kardashian to star in Netflix comedy film 'Fifth Wheel'
TV // 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian to star in Netflix comedy film 'Fifth Wheel'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is set to produce and star in the new comedy movie, "The Fifth Wheel," for Netflix.
Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album
TV // 3 days ago
Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Cher is one of the most famous women in the world, but she said she behaved like a little kid when her fellow music icon Stevie Wonder agreed by phone to sing on her new Christmas album.
Stars perform, Biden offers a Thanksgiving message at Macy's parade in NYC
TV // 5 days ago
Stars perform, Biden offers a Thanksgiving message at Macy's parade in NYC
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste opened the 97th Macy's Day Parade in New York Thursday with a rousing performance of his song "Worship" and the declaration that the holiday should be a "day of unity, healing and celebration."
Pandora Nox becomes 'Drag Race' franchise's first cis woman champion
TV // 6 days ago
Pandora Nox becomes 'Drag Race' franchise's first cis woman champion
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Pandora Nox won "Drag Race Germany," making her the first cis woman to win a season in franchise history.
'Dancing with the Stars' contestants dance to Taylor Swift
TV // 6 days ago
'Dancing with the Stars' contestants dance to Taylor Swift
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" hosted "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," a special Taylor Swift-themed episode.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement