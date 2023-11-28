Trending
Nov. 28, 2023 / 9:19 AM

Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon perform 'Wrap Me Up' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon performed their holiday song "Wrap Me Up" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon performed their holiday song "Wrap Me Up" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Trainor, a singer and television personality, and Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show, performed their holiday song "Wrap Me Up" during Monday's episode of Kimmel.

Trainor and Fallon performed on a stage decorated with trees and gifts. Trainor wore a red mini dress adorned with gingerbread cookie shapes, while Fallon sported a wine-colored velvet blazer.

In a video Monday, Fallon said he approached Trainor with an idea for "wrap it up, like wrapping a Christmas present." The pair then spoke on FaceTime and wrote the song in about an hour.

"I think it turned out to be a really great song," Fallon said. "I love it. So please enjoy it."

Trainor and Fallon released "Wrap Me Up" on Nov. 17. Fallon celebrated the song's release by gifting random people iPhones on the streets of New York City.

"I was so excited for this song to come out that I wanted to spread some holiday cheer and surprise folks on the streets of New York City with some presents. Hope you all love this song as much as I do," he wrote on Instagram.

Trainor and Fallon had announced "Wrap Me Up" earlier this month.

Trainor previously released a holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, in 2020.

