Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 1, 2023 / 1:48 PM

'Family Switch' trailer: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms star in body-swap comedy

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Garner stars in the new film "Family Switch." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jennifer Garner stars in the new film "Family Switch." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Family Switch.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the body-swap comedy Wednesday featuring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms.

Advertisement

Family Switch is based on the Amy Krouse Rosenthal book Bedtime for Mommy.

Garner and Helms play Jess and Bill Walker, two parents who magically swap bodies with their daughter, CC (Emma Myers), and son Wyatt (Brady Noon) during the holidays.

"Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?" an official synopsis reads.

The film is written by Victoria Strouse and Adam Sztykiel and directed by McG (Charlie's Angels, The Babysitter).

The trailer includes a reference to 13 Going on 30, the 2004 comedy starring Garner as a 13-year-old girl in 1987 who wakes up to suddenly find herself 30 years old and living in 2004.

Advertisement

Family Switch premieres Nov. 30 on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Daniel Radcliffe joins stunt double who was paralyzed in trailer for HBO doc
Movies // 1 hour ago
Daniel Radcliffe joins stunt double who was paralyzed in trailer for HBO doc
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived" is a new documentary about David Holmes, a stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe who was paralyzed while filming "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
Christopher Nolan to be honored at Sundance Film Festival
Movies // 2 hours ago
Christopher Nolan to be honored at Sundance Film Festival
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Inception" director Christopher Nolan will receive the inaugural Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award at the Sundance Film Festival opening night gala.
'Terrifier 3' may end franchise, creator Damien Leone says
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Terrifier 3' may end franchise, creator Damien Leone says
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Writer/director Damien Leone said "Terrifier 3," a teaser of which is playing with the re-release of "Terrifier 2" starting Wednesday, could be the conclusion of the franchise.
Movie review: 'Sly' brings fascinating insight to Sylvester Stallone's career
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Sly' brings fascinating insight to Sylvester Stallone's career
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Sly," premiering Friday on Netflix, is an insightful look at Sylvester Stallone's career, focusing on the intersection of his life and creative work,
'It Follows' sequel 'They Follow' confirmed by studio
Movies // 1 day ago
'It Follows' sequel 'They Follow' confirmed by studio
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Neon announced a sequel to the 2015 horror film "It Follows" on Monday. Star Maika Monroe and writer/director David Robert Mitchell return for "They Follow."
'Good Burger 2' replaces Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell with robots
Movies // 2 days ago
'Good Burger 2' replaces Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell with robots
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Good Burger 2" on Monday. The sequel, premiering Nov. 22, sees Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell face their robot replacements.
'Manodrome' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg joins Adrien Brody's cultish 'family'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Manodrome' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg joins Adrien Brody's cultish 'family'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Manodrome," a new film starring Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Odessa Young, opens in November.
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Prisicilla," in theaters Friday, effectively conveys how volatile Priscilla Presley's home life with Elvis was.
'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops North American box office with $78M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops North American box office with $78M
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Horror flick "Five Nights at Freddy's" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $78 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'The Marvels': Brie Larson takes on Zawe Ashton in new teaser
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Marvels': Brie Larson takes on Zawe Ashton in new teaser
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Marvels," a Marvel superhero film starring Brie Larson, opens in theaters in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Jungkook of BTS shares 'Golden' album preview
Jungkook of BTS shares 'Golden' album preview
Alyson Hannigan faced fears in joining 'DWTS' 'roller coaster'
Alyson Hannigan faced fears in joining 'DWTS' 'roller coaster'
Music stars celebrate Halloween in costume
Music stars celebrate Halloween in costume
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement