Nov. 1, 2023 / 12:31 PM

Daniel Radcliffe joins stunt double who was paralyzed in trailer for HBO doc

By Annie Martin
Daniel Radcliffe executive produces and appears in "David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived," a documentary about David Holmes, a stunt double for Radcliffe who was paralyzed while filming "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1." File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI
Daniel Radcliffe executive produces and appears in "David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived," a documentary about David Holmes, a stunt double for Radcliffe who was paralyzed while filming "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1." File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of the new documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived.

The studio shared a trailer for the film Wednesday after announcing the project in October.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived explores the story of David Holmes, a stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe who was paralyzed after an on-set injury during the filming of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

Holmes had worked as Radcliffe's stunt double since the first film.

"Over the next 10 years, the two form an inextricable bond, but on the penultimate film a tragic accident on set leaves David paralyzed with a debilitating spinal injury, turning his world upside down," an official synopsis reads.

"As Daniel and his closest stunt colleagues rally to support David and his family in their moment of need, it is David's extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration."

The trailer recounts Holmes' work as a stuntman, his injury on set, and his focus now on "being present."

"I have so much love in my life," Holmes says. "You know, I have lots of great friends, and I'm so lucky."

Radcliffe joins Holmes in the documentary, along with Holmes' friends, family, and former Harry Potter crew members.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is directed by Dan Hartley. Radcliffe executive produced the project with Holmes, Hartley, Sue Latimer, Sarah Spahovic, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen and Poppy Dixon.

The documentary premieres Nov. 15 on HBO.

Radcliffe and Holmes previously collaborated on the Cunning Stunts podcast, which shone a light on stunt performers in Hollywood.

