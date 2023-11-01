Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 1, 2023 / 10:59 AM

'Sweet Home' gets Season 2 release date, bloody teaser

By Annie Martin

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Sweet Home will return for a second season in December.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Dec. 1, and teaser for Season 2 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sweet Home is a South Korean horror series based on the Naver webtoon of the same name.

The show follows Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang), a suicidal teenager who must fight alongside his neighbors at the Green Home apartment building after people start turning into monsters.

"In December 2020, Green Home was overrun with monsters. Three years later, it's the entire world," an official description reads.

The teaser shows an imprisoned Hyun-soo (Kang) being questioned and experimented on.

Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si and Park Gyu-young also star.

Sweet Home debuted in 2020 and was renewed through Season 3 in 2022. The series is directed by Lee Eung-bok.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Boy Swallows Universe' teaser brings Trent Dalton novel to life
TV // 4 minutes ago
'Boy Swallows Universe' teaser brings Trent Dalton novel to life
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Boy Swallows Universe," a new series starring Travis Fimmel and Felix Cameron, is coming to Netflix.
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
TV // 45 minutes ago
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Brian Volk-Weiss, director of "Behind the Attraction," said Season 2 of the Disney theme park docuseries, premiering Wednesday on Disney+, showcases how attractions differ between Anaheim, Orlando, Tokyo and Paris.
No Season 3 for 'Joe Pickett' on Paramount+
TV // 13 hours ago
No Season 3 for 'Joe Pickett' on Paramount+
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Joe Pickett" -- a Wyoming drama based on C.J. Box's best-selling novels -- won't return for a third season on Paramount+
'Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards' to air Nov. 25 on CBS
TV // 21 hours ago
'Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards' to air Nov. 25 on CBS
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The second annual "Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards," honoring Mariah Carey, Don Cheadle and Misty Copeland, is coming to CBS and Paramount+.
'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off': Netflix shares opening credits for new anime
TV // 23 hours ago
'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off': Netflix shares opening credits for new anime
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," an animated series featuring the voices of the "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" cast, is coming to Netflix.
TBS to honor Matthew Perry with 'Friends' marathon showcasing Chandler
TV // 1 day ago
TBS to honor Matthew Perry with 'Friends' marathon showcasing Chandler
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- TBS will honor late "Friends" actor Matthew Perry with a "Best of Chandler" marathon beginning Wednesday.
Alyson Hannigan faced fears in joining 'DWTS' 'roller coaster'
TV // 1 day ago
Alyson Hannigan faced fears in joining 'DWTS' 'roller coaster'
NEW YORK, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Alyson Hannigan says her time on "Dancing with the Stars" has given her the confidence to try difficult things she has long avoided.
'Loki' warns of 'grave danger' in Season 2 mid-season trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Loki' warns of 'grave danger' in Season 2 mid-season trailer
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Loki," a Marvel series starring Tom Hiddleston, will return with new episodes Thursday on Disney+.
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
TV // 2 days ago
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said it has completed an autopsy on the late Friends actor Matthew Perry.
Timothee Chalamet to host 'SNL' on Nov. 11
TV // 2 days ago
Timothee Chalamet to host 'SNL' on Nov. 11
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet is set to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on Nov. 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Jungkook of BTS shares 'Golden' album preview
Jungkook of BTS shares 'Golden' album preview
Alyson Hannigan faced fears in joining 'DWTS' 'roller coaster'
Alyson Hannigan faced fears in joining 'DWTS' 'roller coaster'
Music stars celebrate Halloween in costume
Music stars celebrate Halloween in costume
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement