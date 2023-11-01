Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Sweet Home will return for a second season in December.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Dec. 1, and teaser for Season 2 on Wednesday.

Sweet Home is a South Korean horror series based on the Naver webtoon of the same name.

The show follows Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang), a suicidal teenager who must fight alongside his neighbors at the Green Home apartment building after people start turning into monsters.

"In December 2020, Green Home was overrun with monsters. Three years later, it's the entire world," an official description reads.

The teaser shows an imprisoned Hyun-soo (Kang) being questioned and experimented on.

Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si and Park Gyu-young also star.

Sweet Home debuted in 2020 and was renewed through Season 3 in 2022. The series is directed by Lee Eung-bok.