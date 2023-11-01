Trending
Nov. 1, 2023 / 9:43 AM

Mariah Carey defrosts for holiday season in new video: 'It's time!'

By Annie Martin
Mariah Carey celebrated the start of the holiday season in a video released after Halloween. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Mariah Carey celebrated the start of the holiday season in a video released after Halloween. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey is celebrating the start of the holiday season.

The 54-year-old singer and actress released a video Wednesday, the day after Halloween, that shows her defrosting for the season.

In the video, Carey is seen encased in a block of ice in a vault as a clock changes from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. Helpers dressed in Halloween costumes work to thaw the ice, which Carey breaks by singing a high note.

Carey is then shown celebrating as her hit song "All I Want for Christmas is You" plays in the background.

Carey, nicknamed the "Queen of Christmas" by fans, released her iconic holiday album Merry Christmas in 1994.

The singer discussed her love for the holidays in an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December 2022.

"I just happen to really love Christmas because I had kind of a tough childhood and I always wanted Christmas to be perfect and it never was," she said. "So then, when I was able to finally provide myself with, and my friends, and now my little kids who are 11, we have the most festive Christmas ever."

Carey will launch a new tour, the Merry Christmas One and All! tour, in November that will see her perform her collection of holiday favorites.

