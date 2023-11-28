Trending
Nov. 28, 2023

'Berlin' plans Paris heist in trailer for 'Money Heist' spinoff

By Annie Martin

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Berlin.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Pedro Alonso.

Berlin is a spinoff and prequel to Money Heist, a Spanish series following a team of bank robbers.

Alonso reprises his role of jewel thief Berlin.

"Berlin focuses on the golden years of the character played by Pedro Alonso and tells the story of one of the most extraordinary heists he carried out," Netflix previously said.

Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández and Joel Sánchez also star, with Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri to reprise their roles as police Murillo and Sierra.

In the trailer, Berlin (Alonso) is seen planning a heist at "the biggest and most prestigious auction house in Paris."

Netflix shared first-look photos and a teaser for the show in September.

Berlin premieres Dec. 29 on Netflix. The series hails from Money Heist creator Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

