"John Lennon: Murder without a Trial," a new show examining the death of Beatles member John Lennon, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is introducing the new show John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial. The streaming service shared a trailer for the three-part docuseries Tuesday. Advertisement

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial examines the death of Beatles member John Lennon, who was fatally shot at age 40 in December 1980, and the investigation and conviction of his killer, Mark David Chapman.

Kiefer Sutherland narrates the documentary, which features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime photos, shedding new light on Lennon and Chapman.

The show includes interviews with Richard Peterson, a taxi driver who was witness to the shooting; Jay Hastings, a doorman at The Dakota building who heard Lennon's last words; David Suggs, Chapman's defense lawyer; Elliot Mintz, a confidant to Lennon and Yoko Ono; and Dr. Naomi Goldstein, the psychiatrist who first assessed Chapman.

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial is directed by Nick Holt and Rob Coldstream. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by 72 Films, with Coldstream, David Glover and Mark Raphael as executive producers.

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial premieres Dec. 6 on Apple TV+.