Nov. 3, 2023 / 11:26 AM

Beatles release 'Now and Then' music video directed by Peter Jackson

By Annie Martin

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Beatles have released a reflective new music video.

Surviving band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr released a video for the group's "last" new song, "Now and Then," on Friday.

The "Now and Then" video is directed by Peter Jackson, who previously directed and produced the docuseries The Beatles: Get Back.

The video shows McCartney and Starr recording new parts for the song and features footage of late Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison.

Jackson discussed the making of the video in an interview published Tuesday, sharing how he intended the video to "gently steer" viewers into creating "their own personal moment of farewell to The Beatles."

The Beatles announced "Now and Then" in October.

The song is written and sung by Lennon, who recorded the original demo in New York City in the late 1970s. McCartney and Starr completed the track more than 40 years later with the help of Jackson and a sound team led by Emile de Rey, who used software to isolate Lennon's vocals.

"It was the closest we'll ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It's far out," Starr previously said.

"Now and Then" also features guitar parts recorded by Harrison in 1995. The song was released Thursday as a double A-side single with "Love Me Do," the Beatles' 1962 debut U.K. single.

