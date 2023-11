Jimmy Buffett's final album, "Equal Strain on All Parts," was released in the wake of the singer's death. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A final album from late singer Jimmy Buffett was released Friday. The album, Equal Strain on All Parts, features the single "Bubbles Up" and 13 other songs, including collaborations with Angelique Kidjo, Lennie Gallant and Will Kimbrough, and Emmylou Harris. Advertisement

The "Bubbles Up" music video was released Tuesday.

Buffett fans can honor the singer by taking part in a global listening party at 12 p.m. EDT.

Available NOW everywhere you get your music. We're going to have a global listening party today at NOON est... everyone press play when the clock strikes 12. #BubblesUp pic.twitter.com/0lm99b4zGJ— Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) November 3, 2023

Buffett, a singer-songwriter who also owned the Margaritaville brand of resorts and restaurants, died Sept. 1 at age 76 following a battle with skin cancer.

Kenny Chesney, Shane McAnally, Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band will perform a tribute to the singer at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8.

Jimmy Buffett performs at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, Calif., on August 10, 1988. UPI File Photo | License Photo