'Margaritaville' singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett dead at 76

1 of 5 | Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," said a post on his X social media account early Saturday. Advertisement

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

The cause of the Mississippi native's death has not yet been disclosed, but the musician and his Coral Reefer band canceled several shows on their Second Wind tour in May, so that Buffett could address undisclosed "immediate medical issues."

He had been touring for five decades at that point.

Buffett is best known for his songs "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere," "Come Monday" and "Fins."

Members of his devoted fanbase call themselves "parrotheads" and wear Hawaiian shirts.

The musician was also a successful author, penning Tales from Margaritaville, Where Is Joe Merchant?, A Pirate Looks at Fifty, The Jolly Mon, Trouble Dolls, A Salty Piece of Land and Swine Not?

Advertisement

A fixture on the late-night talk show circuit for years, the beach lifestyle brand ambassador also acted occasionally, appearing in Jurassic World, Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-O.

Buffett is survived by his wife Jane Slagsvol and their three children: Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.

