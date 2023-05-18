Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels upcoming shows

1/4

Jimmy Buffett and the The Coral Reefer Band perform during the Second Wind Tour in Hollywood, Fla., on February 15. The "Margaritaville" singer has been forced to cancel tour dates due to an "immediate" medical issue that sent him to the hospital. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Jimmy Buffett had to cancel shows on his Second Wind tour to address "immediate medical issues," he said on his Facebook page. He and the Coral Reefer band were set to play in Charleston, S.C., on Saturday.

The music veteran who hit in 1977 with "Margaritaville" has been touring for more than five decades.

That hit record spawned a lifestyle brand that made over $1.5B in sales in 2015 including 67 restaurants around the country, a 17-story hotel in Hollywood, Fla., that has three pools and eight restaurants, casinos, a branded cruise, retirement communities, a tequila and beer brand and more.

The Margaritaville Times Square opened in 2021, the northernmost location in the portfolio.

Buffet said via his social media accounts that the issue was "sudden" in onset.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday May 20th is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers... pic.twitter.com/ljKJ06hbiA— Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) May 18, 2023

"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all," Buffett posted. "Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston."

He added, "I had to stop in Boston for a check-up, but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Buffett says that he's grateful to his large and loyal fanbase of 'Parrot Heads' who've supported him throughout his career.

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.

You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico," he continued. "Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, "NOT YET!"