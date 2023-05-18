Trending
Music
May 18, 2023 / 10:39 AM

Jorja Smith to release 'Falling or Flying' album in September

By Annie Martin
Jorja Smith will release her second album, "Falling or Flying," in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jorja Smith will release her second album, "Falling or Flying," in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 18 (UPI) -- Jorja Smith will release a new album in September.

The 25-year-old British singer-songwriter announced her second studio album, Falling or Flying, on Thursday.

Smith shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of the album cover art.

"falling or flying, my second album! Out 29th September 2023. I can't believe it tbh.... Album cover shot by @lizjohnsonartur!!!!!" she captioned the post.

Smith is known for the singles "Blue Lights" and "Be Honest" featuring Burna Boy. She released a single and music video for the new song "Little Things" last week.

Smith released her debut studio album, Lost & Found, in 2018, and her most recent EP, Be Right Back, in 2021.

She nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in 2019.

