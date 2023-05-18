Trending
May 18, 2023 / 10:22 AM

'Killers of the Flower Moon' teaser introduces Martin Scorsese epic

By Annie Martin
1/5
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on Sunday, December 05, 2021 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on Sunday, December 05, 2021 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films is giving a glimpse of the new film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the epic Western crime drama Thursday featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the David Grann non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The film centers on the murders of Osage Nation members in the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land.

"Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal," an official synopsis reads.

Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons also star.

Killers of the Flower Moon is written by Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth and directed by Scorsese. The film hails from Apple Studios and was produced by Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way.

Killers of the Flower Moon will have its world premiere Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film opens in theaters Oct. 20 and will later stream on Apple TV+.

