Foo Fighters released the song "Under You" ahead of their album "But Here We Are." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters are back with new music. The rock band released a single and lyric video for the song "Under You" on Wednesday. Advertisement

In "Under You," the Foo Fighters wrestle with the death of their friend and bandmate, Taylor Hawkins, who died at age 50 in March 2022.

"Someone said I'll never see your face again / Part of me just can't believe it's true / Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes / This is how I'll always picture you," the group sings.

"Under You" appears on the Foo Fighters' forthcoming 11th studio album, But Here We Are. The band announced the album and released a first single, "Rescued," in April.

But Here We Are is described as "a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year" and "a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family."

Foo Fighters will release But Here We Are on June 2.

The group will preview songs from the album during a free global streaming event, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts," Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT.

In addition, Foo Fighters will perform a series of shows with The Breeders beginning in August.