April 19, 2023 / 12:05 PM

Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song

By Annie Martin
Dave Grohl (L), pictured with Jordyn Blum, and the Foo Fighters released "Rescued," a first song from their forthcoming album "But Here We Are." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Dave Grohl (L), pictured with Jordyn Blum, and the Foo Fighters released "Rescued," a first song from their forthcoming album "But Here We Are." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The Foo Fighters are back with new music.

The rock band announced their 11th studio album, But Here We Are, and released a first song from the album, "Rescued," on Wednesday.

"This Is Happening Now," the group wrote on Instagram.

Foo Fighters will release But Here We Are on June 2. The album will be the group's first since Medicine at Midnight, released in February 2021, and the first since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

"A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, 'But Here We Are' is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family," a press release reads.

In addition, the Foo Fighters announced new shows with The Breeders earlier this month. The two bands will perform a series of concerts that begin Aug. 4 in Spokane, Wash., and end Oct. 5 in El Paso, Texas.

