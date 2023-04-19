Blackpink performed their hits and songs from TLC and the Spice Girls during Carpool Karaoke on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink joined James Corden for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke. The K-pop stars appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Advertisement

The segment was filmed in the wake of Blackpink's headlining performance at Coachella music festival and two shows in Tokyo where they played for 110,000 people.

The new Carpool Karaoke shows Blackpink and Corden perform songs as they drive around Los Angeles.

Blackpink sang their hit songs "Pink Venom," "Ddu-du Ddu-du" and "How You Like That," along with TLC's "No Scrubs" and the Spice Girls song "Wannabe."

The members also discussed how the Spice Girls were an inspiration in their career.

"Since I was young, I used to listen to the radio a lot and then their song came out and I was like, 'Oh!' I was vibing with them," Lisa said.

"We really liked how they have their own individual characters," Jennie added. "That was something that we were aiming for, and they were such an iconic girl group in the history that we grew up listening to."

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group released its second studio album, Born Pink, in September 2022.

Corden's final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden will air April 27 on CBS. The lineup of guests for his final episodes includes Ben Affleck, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson and more.