Aespa released a teaser video for their forthcoming EP, "My World." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is teasing its new EP. The K-pop stars released a teaser for their forthcoming mini album, My World, on Monday. Advertisement

The "Intro" video shows the members of Aespa walk along a beach as they sing "Welcome to my world."

Aespa will release My World on May 8. The EP will be the group's first since Girls, released in July 2022.

Aespa announced My World on Sunday. The group will release a first single from the album, "Welcome to My World," on May 2.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group made its debut in 2020.