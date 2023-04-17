Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 17, 2023 / 3:21 PM

Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser

By Annie Martin
Aespa released a teaser video for their forthcoming EP, "My World." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Aespa released a teaser video for their forthcoming EP, "My World." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a teaser for their forthcoming mini album, My World, on Monday.

Advertisement

The "Intro" video shows the members of Aespa walk along a beach as they sing "Welcome to my world."

Aespa will release My World on May 8. The EP will be the group's first since Girls, released in July 2022.

Aespa announced My World on Sunday. The group will release a first single from the album, "Welcome to My World," on May 2.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group made its debut in 2020.

Read More

Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube Seventeen share 'Life in a Minute' cinematic trailer for 'FML' NCT's DoJaeJung return to school in 'Intimacy' music film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June
Music // 2 hours ago
Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June
April 17 (UPI) -- Erykah Badu will perform across North America on her "Unfollow Me" tour featuring Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def.
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles III's coronation
Music // 2 days ago
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles III's coronation
April 15 (UPI) -- Katy Perry, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, and Lionel Richie are set to sing at King Charles III's coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
April 15 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube
April 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink had a 10th music video, "Pink Venom," reach 600 million views on YouTube.
Alanis Morissette releases cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme song
Music // 3 days ago
Alanis Morissette releases cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme song
April 14 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette released a new version of "No Return," the theme song for the Showtime series "Yellowjackets."
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years
Music // 3 days ago
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years
April 14 (UPI) -- Natalie Merchant released "Keep Your Courage," her first album of all-new music in nine years.
Kelly Clarkson's album 'Chemistry' to drop on June 23
Music // 3 days ago
Kelly Clarkson's album 'Chemistry' to drop on June 23
April 14 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has announced a release date for her 10th album "Chemistry."
Post Malone returns with 'Chemical' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Post Malone returns with 'Chemical' single, music video
April 14 (UPI) -- Post Malone released a single and music video for "Chemical," his first new song of 2023.
Roots MC Black Thought releases 'Glorious Game' with El Michels Affair
Music // 3 days ago
Roots MC Black Thought releases 'Glorious Game' with El Michels Affair
April 14 (UPI) -- Roots MC Black Thought may spend his evenings as part of "The Tonight Show" house band but he's putting his downtime to good use with a new album.
Sean Penn stars in Diplo's new video 'Use Me: Brutal Hearts'
Music // 3 days ago
Sean Penn stars in Diplo's new video 'Use Me: Brutal Hearts'
April 14 (UPI) -- Sean Penn stars in the new Diplo video "Use Me: Brutal Hearts" after another actor dropped out the night before the video shoot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of 'misguided' lawsuit from family of Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of 'misguided' lawsuit from family of Halyna Hutchins
Famed mural by late musician Daniel Johnston preserved as building demolished
Famed mural by late musician Daniel Johnston preserved as building demolished
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Famous birthdays for April 17: Rooney Mara, Phoebe Dynevor
Famous birthdays for April 17: Rooney Mara, Phoebe Dynevor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement