April 14, 2023 / 3:54 PM

Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
Blackpink had a 10th music video, "Pink Venom," reach 600 million views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Blackpink had a 10th music video, "Pink Venom," reach 600 million views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with 600 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Pink Venom" reached the milestone Thursday.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the group wrote on their official Twitter account.

"Pink Venom" is Blackpink's 10th music video to reach 600 million views, following "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Boombayah," "As If It's Your Last," "Kill This Love," "How You Like That," "Playing with Fire," "Whistle," "Ice Cream" and "Lovesick Girls."

"Pink Venom" appears on Blackpink's second studio album, Born Pink. Blackpink released a single and music video for the song in August 2022. The group followed up with a dance practice video for the song.

Blackpink previously said at a press conference that "Pink Venom" expresses the group's "contradiction" and confidence.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group is in the midst of a world tour and plans to bring the tour back to North America.

