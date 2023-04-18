1/5

The members of K-pop group BTS reunited to send off J-Hope (R) as he begins his mandatory military service in South Korea. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS reunited to support J-Hope as he enlists in the military. All seven members of the K-pop group gathered together Tuesday to send off J-Hope, 29, as he begins his mandatory military service in South Korea. Advertisement

BTS shared photos of Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook posing with J-Hope before he entered the training center. Jin, the first member of BTS to enlist, was also present to support his friend and bandmate.

J-Hope then entered an Army boot camp in Wonju, a city about 55 miles outside of Seoul. The singer will start his service with five weeks of basic training, according to Yonhap.

BTS announced in October 2022 that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and focus on their solo careers. In South Korea, able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to serve in the military for up to 21 months, depending on the branch.

Prior to Jin's enlistment, there were calls to exempt the members of BTS from military service due to the band's global influence.

