Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 18, 2023 / 2:52 PM

BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military

By Annie Martin
1/5
The members of K-pop group BTS reunited to send off J-Hope (R) as he begins his mandatory military service in South Korea. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The members of K-pop group BTS reunited to send off J-Hope (R) as he begins his mandatory military service in South Korea. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS reunited to support J-Hope as he enlists in the military.

All seven members of the K-pop group gathered together Tuesday to send off J-Hope, 29, as he begins his mandatory military service in South Korea.

Advertisement

BTS shared photos of Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook posing with J-Hope before he entered the training center. Jin, the first member of BTS to enlist, was also present to support his friend and bandmate.

J-Hope then entered an Army boot camp in Wonju, a city about 55 miles outside of Seoul. The singer will start his service with five weeks of basic training, according to Yonhap.

BTS announced in October 2022 that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and focus on their solo careers. In South Korea, able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to serve in the military for up to 21 months, depending on the branch.

Advertisement

Prior to Jin's enlistment, there were calls to exempt the members of BTS from military service due to the band's global influence.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21 Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
April 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a teaser video for their forthcoming EP, "My World."
Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June
Music // 1 day ago
Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June
April 17 (UPI) -- Erykah Badu will perform across North America on her "Unfollow Me" tour featuring Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def.
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles III's coronation
Music // 3 days ago
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles III's coronation
April 15 (UPI) -- Katy Perry, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, and Lionel Richie are set to sing at King Charles III's coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
April 15 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube
April 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink had a 10th music video, "Pink Venom," reach 600 million views on YouTube.
Alanis Morissette releases cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme song
Music // 4 days ago
Alanis Morissette releases cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme song
April 14 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette released a new version of "No Return," the theme song for the Showtime series "Yellowjackets."
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years
Music // 4 days ago
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years
April 14 (UPI) -- Natalie Merchant released "Keep Your Courage," her first album of all-new music in nine years.
Kelly Clarkson's album 'Chemistry' to drop on June 23
Music // 4 days ago
Kelly Clarkson's album 'Chemistry' to drop on June 23
April 14 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has announced a release date for her 10th album "Chemistry."
Post Malone returns with 'Chemical' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Post Malone returns with 'Chemical' single, music video
April 14 (UPI) -- Post Malone released a single and music video for "Chemical," his first new song of 2023.
Roots MC Black Thought releases 'Glorious Game' with El Michels Affair
Music // 4 days ago
Roots MC Black Thought releases 'Glorious Game' with El Michels Affair
April 14 (UPI) -- Roots MC Black Thought may spend his evenings as part of "The Tonight Show" house band but he's putting his downtime to good use with a new album.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
Writers Guild members vote to authorize strike
Writers Guild members vote to authorize strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement