April 6, 2023 / 8:00 AM

Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21

By Tonya Pendleton
Suga (C) will release his documentary "Suga: Road to D-Day" on Disney+ on April 21. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Suga (C) will release his documentary "Suga: Road to D-Day" on Disney+ on April 21. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- BTS star Suga has a release date for his new documentary Suga: Road to D-Day. The South Korean group member will chronicle his life on the road as he pursues a solo career while the band is on hiatus.

Suga is part of the phenomenon of K-pop -- acts from South Korea who have risen in popularity in the last decade. He and other members of BTS are taking time off to pursue other projects.

His album D-Day will come out on April 21 in conjunction with the documentary. He's already released the first single, "People Pt. 2." The album will be released under his name Agust D.

The documentary will cover his work with Coldplay, The Chainsmokers, Halsey and Steve Aoki. In the documentary, Suga will talk about how his writer's block impacted him and the life experiences he poured into his music.

Suga was also announced as an NBA ambassador Thursday. The 30-year-old posted video to his Instagram account showing him with NBA stars Steph Curry, Luka Dončić and Klay Thompson. He says he's been a fan of the game since childhood.

Per an NBA press release, Suga will be a visible presence for the game throughout the world, attending games and using the power of his social media channels to amplify the league. The NBA will partner with Suga on his album release and on his upcoming tour. Suga has showcased his interest in basketball throughout his career including on BTS' first #1 U.S. single "Dynamite."

"Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it's a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador," Suga said. "I'm excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can't wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months."

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS member Suga teases 'People Pt. 2' ahead of solo album BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video BTS member Jimin teases 'Like Crazy,' will perform Friday on 'Tonight Show'

