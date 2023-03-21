Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 21, 2023 / 1:54 PM

BTS member Jimin teases 'Like Crazy,' will perform Friday on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jimin (pictured with BTS) shared a teaser for his solo single "Like Crazy" and will perform the song Friday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Jimin (pictured with BTS) shared a teaser for his solo single "Like Crazy" and will perform the song Friday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jimin is teasing his new solo single.

The K-pop star shared a teaser for his song "Like Crazy" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The video opens with a closeup of Jimin's face and zooms out to show him sitting in the kitchen of an apartment. He is then seen lounging under blue light at night.

"Like Crazy" appears on Jimin's forthcoming debut solo album, Face. Jimin will release the album and the "Like Crazy" music video Friday.

Face also features the song "Set Me Free Pt. 2," which Jimin released a single and music video for last week.

Jimin will perform "Like Crazy" during Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following the album's release.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

Advertisement

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

BTS member Jimin releases 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' solo single Nmixx release new EP, 'Love Me Like This' music video Blackpink's Jisoo shares floral 'Me' visual film teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lollapalooza: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Karol G to headline festival
Music // 1 hour ago
Lollapalooza: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Karol G to headline festival
March 21 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, TXT and other artists will perform at Lollapalooza music festival.
Beach Boys special to air April 9 on CBS, Paramount+
Music // 4 hours ago
Beach Boys special to air April 9 on CBS, Paramount+
March 21 (UPI) -- The music special, "A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys," is set to air April 9 on CBS and Paramount+
Nmixx release new EP, 'Love Me Like This' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Nmixx release new EP, 'Love Me Like This' music video
March 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Nmixx released the mini album "Expérgo" and a music video for the single "Love Me Like This."
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
March 18 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.
'Bel Air' renewed for Season 3 at Peacock
Music // 3 days ago
'Bel Air' renewed for Season 3 at Peacock
March 17 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that its hit show "Bel-Air" will return for a third season.
BTS member Jimin releases 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' solo single
Music // 4 days ago
BTS member Jimin releases 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' solo single
March 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin released a single and music video for "Set Me Free Pt. 2," a new song from his debut solo album, "Face."
Rolling Loud New York festival canceled for 2023
Music // 4 days ago
Rolling Loud New York festival canceled for 2023
March 17 (UPI) -- Rolling Loud organizers said the festival won't return to New York this year due to "logistical factors."
Matchbox Twenty announce new single, album and summer tour
Music // 4 days ago
Matchbox Twenty announce new single, album and summer tour
March 17 (UPI) -- Matchbox Twenty is heading out on a summer tour and releasing a new single in advance of their new album, "Where the Light Goes."
De La Soul perform 'Stakes is High' with The Roots on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 4 days ago
De La Soul perform 'Stakes is High' with The Roots on 'Tonight Show'
March 17 (UPI) -- De La Soul performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following Trugoy the Dove's death and the release of their catalog on streaming services.
Jonas Brothers to perform May 12 on 'Today'
Music // 4 days ago
Jonas Brothers to perform May 12 on 'Today'
March 17 (UPI) -- Jonas Brothers will kick off the "Today" Citi Concert Series in May to celebrate the release of their album "The Album."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tamar Braxton confirms feud with Kandi Burruss
Tamar Braxton confirms feud with Kandi Burruss
Movie review: 'Tori and Lokita' explores heartbreaking drama
Movie review: 'Tori and Lokita' explores heartbreaking drama
Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere
Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere
Elena Kampouris: 'Children of the Corn' a cautionary tale wrapped in a horror movie
Elena Kampouris: 'Children of the Corn' a cautionary tale wrapped in a horror movie
White House to honor Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Gladys Knight, others for cultural achievements
White House to honor Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Gladys Knight, others for cultural achievements
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement