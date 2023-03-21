1/5

Jimin (pictured with BTS) shared a teaser for his solo single "Like Crazy" and will perform the song Friday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jimin is teasing his new solo single. The K-pop star shared a teaser for his song "Like Crazy" on Tuesday. Advertisement

The video opens with a closeup of Jimin's face and zooms out to show him sitting in the kitchen of an apartment. He is then seen lounging under blue light at night.

"Like Crazy" appears on Jimin's forthcoming debut solo album, Face. Jimin will release the album and the "Like Crazy" music video Friday.

Face also features the song "Set Me Free Pt. 2," which Jimin released a single and music video for last week.

Jimin will perform "Like Crazy" during Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following the album's release.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

