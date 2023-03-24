Trending
Music
March 24, 2023 / 10:41 AM

BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video

By Annie Martin
Jimin released his debut solo album, "Face," and a music video for the song "Like Crazy." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jimin is back with new music.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released his debut solo album, Face, and a music video for the song "Like Crazy" on Friday.

The "Like Crazy" video shows Jimin enjoy a night out at a club as he sings about being lost in the lights and finding escape.

Face also features the single "Set Me Free Pt. 2" and four other tracks: "Face-Off," "Interlude: Dive," "Alone" and the English version of "Like Crazy." Jimin released a music video for "Set Me Free Pt. 2" last week.

Jimin discussed Face on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, saying the album explores his feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In fact, this album is -- I think many are aware of it -- but this album looks back on the emotions I felt chronologically throughout the pandemic. So, I would be happy if many people could relate to it," the singer said.

Jimin will perform "Face" on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

