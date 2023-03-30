Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 30, 2023 / 12:27 PM

'Suga: Road to D-Day' teaser: BTS star takes road trip in Disney+ special

By Annie Martin
1/5
Suga (C), pictured with BTS, is the subject of the Disney+ documentary "Suga: Road to D-Day." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Suga (C), pictured with BTS, is the subject of the Disney+ documentary "Suga: Road to D-Day." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new documentary special Suga: Road to D-Day.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the special Thursday featuring South Korean singer and rapper Suga.

Advertisement

The preview shows Suga, a member of the K-pop group BTS, take viewers on a road trip across multiple cities.

"This is my first time walking on this street. I'm really excited now," the singer says in one scene. "Each time I finish a concert, I'll be like, 'I'm so tired.'"

"I'm doing this for the first time in my life. Even in Korea, I've never done this before," he adds.

Suga: Road to D-Day explores Suga's career as a solo artist. The singer released his second solo mixtape, D-2, under the name Agust D in May 2020.

In February of this year, Suga announced he will launch a solo tour as Agust D in April. The tour will see him perform across North America and Asia.

BTS also consists of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

Advertisement

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success Blackpink's Jisoo goes glam in 'Flower music video teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

G-Eazy releases first single 'Tulips and Roses' after mother's death
Music // 2 hours ago
G-Eazy releases first single 'Tulips and Roses' after mother's death
March 30 (UPI) -- G-Eazy releases his first single "Tulips and Roses" after his mother's passing in November 2021.
Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 3 hours ago
Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ahead of the conclusion of its "Maniac" world tour.
Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success
Music // 22 hours ago
Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success
March 29 (UPI) -- NewJeans, one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, said Wednesday its secret to success was "honesty" during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in May
Music // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in May
March 29 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, in May.
Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to headline ESSENCE Festival
Music // 1 day ago
Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to headline ESSENCE Festival
March 29 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill will headline this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans from June 29 through July 3.
Chlöe Bailey performs 'Cheat Back' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 1 day ago
Chlöe Bailey performs 'Cheat Back' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
March 29 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey performed "Cheat Back" from her first solo album "In Pieces" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Blackpink's Jisoo goes glam in 'Flower music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's Jisoo goes glam in 'Flower music video teaser
March 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo released a preview of her music video for "Flower," a song from her debut solo single album, "Me."
Lil Uzi Vert performs 'Just Wanna Rock' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert performs 'Just Wanna Rock' on 'Tonight Show'
March 28 (UPI) -- Lil Uzi Vert performed "Just Wanna Rock," a song from their forthcoming mixtape "The Pink Tape," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 2 days ago
iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 27 (UPI) -- The iHeartRadio Music Awards are happening on Monday. Here's what to expect and how you can watch.
NCT's DoJaeJung are 'Ready for Launch' in teaser video
Music // 2 days ago
NCT's DoJaeJung are 'Ready for Launch' in teaser video
March 27 (UPI) -- DoJaeJung, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a teaser video for its debut EP, "Perfume."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Eva Marcille files for divorce
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Eva Marcille files for divorce
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2
'Fargo' Season 5 coming late 2023; Jon Hamm appears in photos
'Fargo' Season 5 coming late 2023; Jon Hamm appears in photos
'Grown-ish' to end with two-part Season 6
'Grown-ish' to end with two-part Season 6
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement