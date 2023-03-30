'Suga: Road to D-Day' teaser: BTS star takes road trip in Disney+ special

1/5

Suga (C), pictured with BTS, is the subject of the Disney+ documentary "Suga: Road to D-Day." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new documentary special Suga: Road to D-Day. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the special Thursday featuring South Korean singer and rapper Suga. Advertisement

The preview shows Suga, a member of the K-pop group BTS, take viewers on a road trip across multiple cities.

"This is my first time walking on this street. I'm really excited now," the singer says in one scene. "Each time I finish a concert, I'll be like, 'I'm so tired.'"

"I'm doing this for the first time in my life. Even in Korea, I've never done this before," he adds.

Suga: Road to D-Day explores Suga's career as a solo artist. The singer released his second solo mixtape, D-2, under the name Agust D in May 2020.

In February of this year, Suga announced he will launch a solo tour as Agust D in April. The tour will see him perform across North America and Asia.

BTS also consists of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

Advertisement

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances