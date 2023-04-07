Trending
April 7, 2023 / 12:47 PM

'Late Late Show': Ben Affleck, Tom Cruise, Blackpink to appear in final episodes

By Annie Martin
Ben Affleck will appear in the final episodes of "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ben Affleck will appear in the final episodes of "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The Late Late Show with James Corden is gearing up for its final episodes.

In a press release Friday, CBS announced a lineup of guests for the final weeks of the late-night talk show featuring James Corden as host.

Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Sharon Stone and other stars will appear in the final episodes.

In addition, Blackpink will join Corden in a new Carpool Karaoke segment. The episodes will also feature a "Take a Break" segment with the Kardashian family and a "Crosswalk the Musical" farewell performance.

Corden announced in April 2022 that he will be leaving The Late Late Show in spring 2023. His final episode of the show will air April 27 at 12:37 a.m. EDT.

CBS will broadcast the primetime special The Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special at 10 p.m. EDT ahead of Corden's final episode.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs on CBS and is also available to stream on Paramount+.

Corden has hosted the series since March 2015. CBS released a video Friday featuring highlights from Corden's time on the show.

