May 9, 2023 / 1:02 PM

Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners

By Annie Martin
Kendrick Lamar will perform at Austin City Limits in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kendrick Lamar will perform at Austin City Limits in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Austin City Limits has announced the lineup for its 2023 music festival.

This year's event will take place at Zilker Park in Austin over two weekends: Oct. 6-8 and 13-15.

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, The 1975 and Hozier will perform as headlining acts.

Other performers include: Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Lil Yachty, Tove Lo, The Mars Volta, Rina Sawayama, Glorilla, Tegan and Sara and The Breeders.

The full lineup features 45% female performers, LGBTQ+ artists, allies and icons, along with a number of Latin music stars, according to a press release.

Three-day tickets go on sale Tuesday at 1 p.m. EDT, with one-day general admission tickets to be available at a later date.

Other upcoming music festivals include Essence Festival of Culture featuring Lauren Hill and Megan Thee Stallion and Summerfest with Eric Church and Dave Matthews Band.

