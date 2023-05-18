Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas residency into 2024

1/5

Garth Brooks (L), pictured with Trisha Yearwood, added new dates to his "Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks is extending his Las Vegas residency into 2024. The 61-year-old country music star added new dates to his Plus One residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday ahead of its launch. Advertisement

The 18 additional dates begin April 18, 2024, and run through July 13.

Tickets for the shows go on sale May 31. Fans can register now through May 25 at 8 p.m. EDT for the Ticketmaster verified fan pre-sale.

The 2024 dates are as follows:

April 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2, 4, 5

June 26, 28, 29

July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Brooks announced his Plus One residency show in November 2022.

"We're calling it the 'Plus One' because we're going to try something we've never tried before," the singer said on Good Morning America at the time.

"The band is coming but it's the one-man show," he added. "They're going to sit in the audience, so any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you -- or just bring the whole band up to do 'Friends in Low Places' -- this should be stupid."

Plus One launches Thursday. The show was originally to run through Dec. 16.