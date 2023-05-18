Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 18, 2023 / 11:39 AM

Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas residency into 2024

By Annie Martin
1/5
Garth Brooks (L), pictured with Trisha Yearwood, added new dates to his "Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Garth Brooks (L), pictured with Trisha Yearwood, added new dates to his "Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks is extending his Las Vegas residency into 2024.

The 61-year-old country music star added new dates to his Plus One residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday ahead of its launch.

Advertisement

The 18 additional dates begin April 18, 2024, and run through July 13.

Tickets for the shows go on sale May 31. Fans can register now through May 25 at 8 p.m. EDT for the Ticketmaster verified fan pre-sale.

The 2024 dates are as follows:

April 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2, 4, 5

June 26, 28, 29

July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Brooks announced his Plus One residency show in November 2022.

Advertisement

"We're calling it the 'Plus One' because we're going to try something we've never tried before," the singer said on Good Morning America at the time.

"The band is coming but it's the one-man show," he added. "They're going to sit in the audience, so any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you -- or just bring the whole band up to do 'Friends in Low Places' -- this should be stupid."

Plus One launches Thursday. The show was originally to run through Dec. 16.

Read More

Jorja Smith to release 'Falling or Flying' album in September 'Virgin River': Netflix renews romantic drama for Season 6 'Killers of the Flower Moon' teaser introduces Martin Scorsese epic What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jorja Smith to release 'Falling or Flying' album in September
Music // 1 hour ago
Jorja Smith to release 'Falling or Flying' album in September
May 18 (UPI) -- "Be Honest" singer Jorja Smith will release her second album, "Falling or Flying," in September.
Enhypen share 'Dark Blood' highlight medley
Music // 22 hours ago
Enhypen share 'Dark Blood' highlight medley
May 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released a preview of its forthcoming EP, "Dark Blood."
Foo Fighters release 'Under You' ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
Foo Fighters release 'Under You' ahead of new album
May 17 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters released the song "Under You" ahead of their album "But Here We Are."
NCT's Taeyong shares 'Shalala' album release schedule
Music // 1 day ago
NCT's Taeyong shares 'Shalala' album release schedule
May 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyong will release photos and music video teasers ahead of his debut solo EP, "Shalala."
Pink, Billie Eilish, Guns N' Roses to headline Music Midtown festival
Music // 1 day ago
Pink, Billie Eilish, Guns N' Roses to headline Music Midtown festival
May 16 (UPI) -- Pink, Flume, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Guns N' Roses, Lil Baby and other artists will perform at Music Midtown festival in September.
Post Malone announces 'Austin' album, North American tour
Music // 2 days ago
Post Malone announces 'Austin' album, North American tour
May 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone will release his fifth album, "Austin," and launch a new North American tour in July.
Liz Phair to launch 'Exile in Guyville' 30th anniversary tour
Music // 2 days ago
Liz Phair to launch 'Exile in Guyville' 30th anniversary tour
May 16 (UPI) -- Liz Phair will perform across North America on a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album "Exile in Guyville."
Reba McEntire to serve as coach for Season 24 of 'The Voice'
Music // 2 days ago
Reba McEntire to serve as coach for Season 24 of 'The Voice'
May 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Reba McEntire has signed on to be a coach for Season 24 of NBC's singing competition show, "The Voice."
(G)I-dle release 'I Feel' EP, 'Queencard' music video
Music // 2 days ago
(G)I-dle release 'I Feel' EP, 'Queencard' music video
May 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars (G)I-dle released the mini album "I Feel" and a music video for the song "Queencard."
The Weeknd changes social media accounts to his birth name
Music // 2 days ago
The Weeknd changes social media accounts to his birth name
May 15 (UPI) -- The Weeknd changed his social media accounts to reflect his real name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for May 17: Ginger Gonzaga, Sasha Alexander
Famous birthdays for May 17: Ginger Gonzaga, Sasha Alexander
Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos
Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer
Famous birthdays for May 18: Reggie Jackson, Ai Weiwei
Famous birthdays for May 18: Reggie Jackson, Ai Weiwei
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement