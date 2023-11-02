Trending
Nov. 2, 2023 / 1:08 PM

'House of the Dragon,' 'Last of Us,' 'White Lotus' get updates at HBO event

By Annie Martin
Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen on "House of the Dragon," which will return for a second season in early summer 2024. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen on "House of the Dragon," which will return for a second season in early summer 2024. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- HBO gave updates on The House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and other shows at an event Thursday in New York.

Network CEO Casey Bloys said at the event that The House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in early summer 2024, according to Deadline.

The Game of Thrones spinoff has completed filming on Season 2 and is in post-production. The show was largely unaffected by the actors and writers guild strikes, as the cast is mostly British.

Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Matthew Needham, Tom Glynn-Carney and Ewan Mitchell star.

HBO screened the first trailer for Season 2 at the event for reporters, who are under embargo about the footage.

Bloys also gave an update on the new Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which will begin shooting next spring, Variety said.

In other news, The Last of Us Season 2 will begin production in early 2024, with a premiere eyed for 2025.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return to star in the post-apocalyptic drama based on the Naughty Dog video game.

Meanwhile, The White Lotus Season 3 has been delayed to 2025 due to the writers strike, along with Welcome to Derry and the It prequel series, TheWrap reported.

The White Lotus, created, written and directed by Mike White, was renewed for Season 3 in November 2022.

'Futurama' revival renewed for two more seasons at Hulu
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Futurama" will return for two additional seasons on Hulu after being revived by the streaming service.
'Dance Moms' reunion with JoJo Siwa coming to Lifetime
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Paige and Brooke Hyland, and other former "Dance Mom" stars will reunite for a Lifetime special in 2024.
'Shogun' trailer brings James Clavell novel to life
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Shōgun," a new series starring Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Cigarette Girl," a sweeping, smoke-filled five-episode melodrama from Indonesia, premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last month and began streaming on Netflix Thursday.
Taylor Tomlinson to host 'After Midnight' talk show
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been tapped to host CBS' new late-night series, "After Midnight."
Cher, Brandy, Katharine McPhee to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cher, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster and Katharine McPhee will be seen performing on NBC's telecast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Director: 'All the Light We Cannot See' clear call for empathy
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Shawn Levy told UPI it's "a little bit surreal" that his World War II drama, "All the Light We Cannot See," is premiering on Netflix as real-life battles rage in Israel and Palestine, as well as Ukraine.
'Canada's Drag Race': Nelly Furtado, Luann de Lesseps among S4 guest judges
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Nelly Furtado, Winnie Harlow, Luann de Lesseps, Tegan and Sara, Jaida Essence Hall and other stars will appear as guest judges in "Canada's Drag Race" Season 4.
'Boy Swallows Universe' teaser brings Trent Dalton novel to life
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Boy Swallows Universe," a new series starring Travis Fimmel and Felix Cameron, is coming to Netflix.
'Sweet Home' gets Season 2 release date, bloody teaser
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Sweet Home," a South Korean monster horror series starring Song Kang, will return for a second season on Netflix.
