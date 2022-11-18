'The White Lotus': HBO renews series for Season 3

1/4

Mike White accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. The series was renewed for a third season following its Season 2 premiere on HBO. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The White Lotus will return for a third season on HBO. The network confirmed Friday that it renewed the anthology comedy-drama series for Season 3. Advertisement

"I can't wait to welcome you to the next White Lotus property," HBO tweeted alongside a teaser.

I can't wait to welcome you to the next White Lotus property.#TheWhiteLotus has been renewed for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/T6xOpAK9Jj— HBO (@HBO) November 18, 2022

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. The series follows the guests and staff of the fictional White Lotus resort chain.

Season 1 took place in Hawaii and starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeny and Molly Shannon.

Season 2 is set in Sicily and stars Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Sabrina Impacciatore.

"Reflecting on The White Lotus' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision," HBO programming EVP Francesca Orsi said in a press release. "His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore. We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

News of the renewal follows the Season 2 premiere in October. Season 2, Episode 4 will air Sunday.