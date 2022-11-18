Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 18, 2022 / 1:11 PM

'The White Lotus': HBO renews series for Season 3

By Annie Martin
1/4
Mike White accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. The series was renewed for a third season following its Season 2 premiere on HBO. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1f18c01942e4d124454446140b0ff3e4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Mike White accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. The series was renewed for a third season following its Season 2 premiere on HBO. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The White Lotus will return for a third season on HBO.

The network confirmed Friday that it renewed the anthology comedy-drama series for Season 3.

Advertisement

"I can't wait to welcome you to the next White Lotus property," HBO tweeted alongside a teaser.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. The series follows the guests and staff of the fictional White Lotus resort chain.

Season 1 took place in Hawaii and starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeny and Molly Shannon.

Season 2 is set in Sicily and stars Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Sabrina Impacciatore.

"Reflecting on The White Lotus' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision," HBO programming EVP Francesca Orsi said in a press release. "His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore. We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

Advertisement

News of the renewal follows the Season 2 premiere in October. Season 2, Episode 4 will air Sunday.

Read More

Reports: Theo James to star in 'The Gentlemen' series at Netflix Aubrey Plaza to co-star in 'Wandavision' spinoff 'Agatha' Haley Lu Richardson announces split from fiance Brett Dier What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale
TV // 40 minutes ago
Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale
NEW YORK, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Khary Payton filmed Sunday's "The Walking Dead" series finale months ago, but he says he still hasn't processed how he feels about all of it ending.
Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega to introduce ITV's streaming service
TV // 5 hours ago
Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega to introduce ITV's streaming service
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Macfadyen and John Boyega will soon be seen in comedic ads touting the premiere of the streaming service ITVX.
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
TV // 5 hours ago
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Netflix series "Wednesday" turns Wednesday Addams into a generic character in a generic story.
MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series
TV // 5 hours ago
MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- MGM+ and Prime Video have announced they ordered several live-action series from Sony Pictures Television and based on Marvel Comics characters.
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
TV // 11 hours ago
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "The L Word: Generation Q" stars Jennifer Beals, Jamie Clayton and Leo Sheng discuss some of Season 3's surprising new storylines.
'Monster High': Nickelodeon renews animated series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Monster High': Nickelodeon renews animated series for Season 2
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Monster High," an animated series based on the Mattel doll franchise, will return for a second season on Nickelodeon.
'Bel-Air' Season 2 coming to Peacock in February
TV // 1 day ago
'Bel-Air' Season 2 coming to Peacock in February
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Bel-Air," a reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," will return for a second season on Peacock.
'Married at First Sight U.K.' stars to reunite for Christmas special
TV // 1 day ago
'Married at First Sight U.K.' stars to reunite for Christmas special
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton, Alexis Economou, Amy Christophers, Nikita Jasmine and other stars will appear in a "Married at First Sight U.K." holiday reunion special.
Lizzy Savetsky exits 'RHONY' reboot, citing anti-Semitism
TV // 1 day ago
Lizzy Savetsky exits 'RHONY' reboot, citing anti-Semitism
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lizzy Savetsky announced her exit from the "Real Housewives of New York City" reboot after experiencing anti-Semitic attacks.
'Neighbours' picked up at Amazon Freevee after cancellation
TV // 1 day ago
'Neighbours' picked up at Amazon Freevee after cancellation
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Australian soap opera "Neighbours" found a new home at Amazon Freevee in the wake of its cancellation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt
Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement