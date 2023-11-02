Trending
Nov. 2, 2023 / 10:05 AM

'Shogun' trailer brings James Clavell novel to life

By Annie Martin
Hiroyuki Sanada plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga in an upcoming adaptation of "Shōgun." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of the new series Shōgun.

The network shared a trailer for the period drama Thursday featuring Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Shōgun is based on the James Clavell novel of the same name, the first book in the author's Asian Saga. The series is described as "an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in Feudal Japan."

"Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village," an official synopsis reads.

Sanada plays Toranaga, with Jarvis as John Blackthorne and Sawai as Toda Mariko.

The cast also includes Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Takehiro Hira and Ako.

Shōgun is created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks. The series will premiere on FX on Hulu in February.

