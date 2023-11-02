Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 2, 2023 / 9:41 AM

Jungkook to perform Monday on 'The Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Jungkook will appear on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of his solo album "Golden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.
1 of 3 | Jungkook will appear on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of his solo album "Golden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook is headed to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

NBC said in a press release Wednesday that Jungkook, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS, will appear on the NBC late-night talk show Monday, Nov. 6.

Advertisement

Jungkook will give an interview and perform as the show's musical guest. The episode will mark the singer's solo U.S. late-night talk show debut.

Jungkook has previously made 11 Tonight Show appearances with his BTS bandmates.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon teased the news alongside a video that shows him filling out his calendar of guests. In a voiceover, Jungkook calls Fallon's name, then tells the host, "See you soon."

Jungkook will release his debut album, Golden, on Friday. The singer shared a highlight medley for the album Monday and a teaser for "Standing Next to You" on Wednesday. The singer will also perform on Nov. 8 on Today.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Music // 20 hours ago
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook teased "Standing Next to You," a new single from his solo album "Golden."
CMA Awards: Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone join lineup
Music // 1 day ago
CMA Awards: Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone join lineup
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBryde and other artists will perform at the Country Music Association Awards.
Mariah Carey defrosts for holiday season in new video: 'It's time!'
Music // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey defrosts for holiday season in new video: 'It's time!'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey celebrated the start of the holiday season in a video released after Halloween.
WayV shares 'On My Youth' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
WayV shares 'On My Youth' music video teaser
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a preview of its "On My Youth" music video.
Sabrina Carpenter gets revenge in 'Feather' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Sabrina Carpenter gets revenge in 'Feather' music video
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a music video for "Feather," a song from the deluxe version of her album "Emails I Can't Send."
Music stars celebrate Halloween in costume
Music // 1 day ago
Music stars celebrate Halloween in costume
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and other music artists dressed up for early Halloween celebrations.
Jungkook of BTS shares 'Golden' album preview
Music // 2 days ago
Jungkook of BTS shares 'Golden' album preview
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook released a highlight medley for his debut solo album, "Golden."
Le Sserafim performs 'Perfect Night' on 'Today'
Music // 2 days ago
Le Sserafim performs 'Perfect Night' on 'Today'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Le Sserafim performed "Perfect Night," a song for the video game "Overwatch 2," on "Today."
Creed to launch reunion tour in 2024
Music // 2 days ago
Creed to launch reunion tour in 2024
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Creed will perform across North America on its "Summer of '99" tour featuring 3 Doors Down.
Grammy nominations to be announced at star-studded live stream
Music // 2 days ago
Grammy nominations to be announced at star-studded live stream
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Petras, Jeff Tweedy and other stars will help announce the nominees for the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
Movie review: 'What Happens Later' matures Meg Ryan rom-com
Movie review: 'What Happens Later' matures Meg Ryan rom-com
Jungkook of BTS shares 'Golden' album preview
Jungkook of BTS shares 'Golden' album preview
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement