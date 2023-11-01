Trending
Music
Nov. 1, 2023 / 10:06 AM

CMA Awards: Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone join lineup

By Annie Martin
Kelsea Ballerini will perform "Leave Me Again" at the CMA Awards. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 5 | Kelsea Ballerini will perform "Leave Me Again" at the CMA Awards. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has announced a second round of performers for the 2023 CMA Awards.

The 57th annual ceremony will take place Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Post Malone will perform, along with Kenny Chesney, Dan and Shay, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, War and Treaty, and Zac Brown Band.

The artists join previously announced performers Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Chesney, McAnally, Jackson and Zac Brown Band will perform a tribute to late singer Jimmy Buffet, while Hardy, Wallen and Malone will take the stage with a medley of country music classics.

Ballerini will perform her song "Leave Me Again," while Combs will perform his single "Where the Wild Things Are."

Wilson leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Jelly Roll follows with five nominations, while Combs and Hardy have four nominations each.

