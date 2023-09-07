1 of 5 | Lainey Wilson is nominated for nine awards at the CMA Awards. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has announced the nominations for the 2023 CMA Awards.
Lainey Wilson leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country.
Jelly Roll, a first-time nominee, follows with five nominations, including for New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Need a Favor."
Luke Combs and Hardy both have four nominations, while Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen have three nominations each.
Wilson will compete for Entertainer for the Year against Combs, Stapleton, Wallen and Carrie Underwood.
The 57th annual CMA Awards will take place Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Country music star Luke Bryan and former professional football player Peyton Manning will host the ceremony.
The 2023 CMA Awards nominations include:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Single of the Year
"Fast Car," Luke Combs
"Heart Like a Truck," Lainey Wilson
"Need a Favor," Jelly Roll
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis
"Wait in the Truck," Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs
One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
