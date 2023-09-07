1 of 5 | Lainey Wilson is nominated for nine awards at the CMA Awards. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has announced the nominations for the 2023 CMA Awards. Lainey Wilson leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country. Advertisement

Jelly Roll, a first-time nominee, follows with five nominations, including for New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Need a Favor."

Luke Combs and Hardy both have four nominations, while Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen have three nominations each.

Wilson will compete for Entertainer for the Year against Combs, Stapleton, Wallen and Carrie Underwood.

BREAKING NEWS: The 2023 #CMAawards nominees are officially announced! ⭐ Mark your calendar to watch Country Music's Biggest Night on Wednesday, November 8 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork where winners are revealed LIVE! pic.twitter.com/NPwHvGszfv— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 7, 2023

The 57th annual CMA Awards will take place Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Country music star Luke Bryan and former professional football player Peyton Manning will host the ceremony.

The 2023 CMA Awards nominations include:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Single of the Year

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Heart Like a Truck," Lainey Wilson

"Need a Favor," Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis

"Wait in the Truck," Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs

One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

See a full list of nominees here.