Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 29, 2023 / 12:56 PM

Zach Bryan announces 'Quittin Time' tour for 2024

By Annie Martin
Zach Bryan will perform across North America on his "Quittin Time" tour in 2024. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Zach Bryan will perform across North America on his "Quittin Time" tour in 2024. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan is going on tour in 2024.

The country music singer, 24, announced a new North American tour, The Quittin Time Tour, on Monday.

Advertisement

The Quittin Time tour kicks off with a pair of shows March 6-7, 2024, in Chicago and concludes with two shows Dec. 13-14 in Tulsa, Okla.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 8, with pre-sales to begin Sept. 6.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner will appear as special guests.

"this year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream. Boys are headed home and gearin' up," Bryan wrote on Instagram.

News of the tour follows the release of Bryan's new, self-titled album, which debuted Friday.

Advertisement

Zach Bryan features "I Remember Everything" featuring Kacey Musgraves, "Spotless" featuring the Lumineers, "Hey Driver" featuring the War and Treaty, and other songs.

"Some of it's slow and low, some of it's reckless, some of it's loud, some of it's quiet, but it's all me at twenty-seven," Bryan previously said of the album. "I put everything I could in it and I am at a loss for words at what a blessing this life is."

Zach Bryan is a follow-up to Bryan's album American Heartbreak, released in May 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Music // 1 hour ago
Stray Kids endure in 'Social Path' music video featuring LiSA
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a single and music video for "Social Path" featuring LiSA, a song from its new Japanese EP.
SHINee's Key works hard in 'Good & Great' teaser
Music // 1 day ago
SHINee's Key works hard in 'Good & Great' teaser
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released a teaser for his forthcoming solo EP, "Good & Great."
Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall
Music // 1 day ago
Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Elton John was discharged from the hospital after being treated for a fall that happened at his home in the South of France.
Shakira to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Music // 1 day ago
Shakira to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Shakira will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Music // 1 day ago
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence + the Machine, has apologized for having to cancel her last few shows, explaining she recently underwent surgery.
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 3 days ago
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's "Utopia" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
Blackpink releases 'The Girls,' first song of 2023
Music // 4 days ago
Blackpink releases 'The Girls,' first song of 2023
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group Blackpink released a single and music video for "The Girls," a song for its mobile game.
Zach Bryan returns with new, self-titled album
Music // 4 days ago
Zach Bryan returns with new, self-titled album
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan released a new, self-titled album featuring collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers and more.
Tim McGraw performs, discusses daughters on 'GMA'
Music // 4 days ago
Tim McGraw performs, discusses daughters on 'GMA'
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw performed "Standing Room Only" and gave an update on his three daughters with Faith Hill on "Good Morning America."
Becky G performs, announces 'Esquinas' album on 'Today'
Music // 4 days ago
Becky G performs, announces 'Esquinas' album on 'Today'
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Becky G performed her songs "Chanel," "Arranca" and "Mamiii" on "Today" and announced the new album "Esquinas."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Adrian Scarborough: Max has 'cracking chemistry' with new partner in 'Chelsea Detective' S2
Adrian Scarborough: Max has 'cracking chemistry' with new partner in 'Chelsea Detective' S2
Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Liam Payne, Iris Apfel
Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Liam Payne, Iris Apfel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement