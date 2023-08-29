Trending
Aug. 29, 2023 / 11:39 AM

'Ordinary Angels' trailer shows Hilary Swank help family in need

By Annie Martin
Hilary Swank stars in the new film "Ordinary Angels." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Hilary Swank stars in the new film "Ordinary Angels." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is teasing the new film Ordinary Angels.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson.

Ordinary Angels is based on a true story. The film follows Sharon (Swank), a hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who helps Ed (Ritchson), a widower with two daughters, one of whom has serious health issues.

"With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it. What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Sharon rally their town to help Ed get his daughter to the hospital for life-saving treatment during a major snowstorm.

Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones, Drew Powell, Amy Acker, Skywalker Hughes and Emily Mitchell also star.

Ordinary Angels is written by Meg Tilly and Kelly Fremon Craig and directed by Jesus Revolution co-writer Jon Gunn. The film opens in theaters Oct. 13.

