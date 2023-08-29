Trending
Aug. 29, 2023

'Drive with Swizz Beatz' docuseries coming to Hulu

By Annie Martin
"Drive with Swizz Beatz," a new series featuring Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean, will premiere on Hulu in November. Photo courtesy of Onyx Collective
1 of 5 | "Drive with Swizz Beatz," a new series featuring Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean, will premiere on Hulu in November. Photo courtesy of Onyx Collective

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- New series Drive with Swizz Beatz is coming to Hulu in December.

Onyx Collective announced in a press release Monday that the docuseries will premiere Nov. 16 on Hulu.

Drive with Swizz Beatz features rapper and music producer Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean, 22. The show follows the pair as they explore car culture in Los Angeles, New York, Japan, Saudi Arabia and other locations.

Swizz Beatz and Dean "visit car-loving destinations, where they'll examine the area's distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it's like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone," an official synopsis reads.

Drive with Swizz Beatz is produced by Jay Brown, Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith, Raymond Garcia, Emmet Dennis and Christian Sarabia.

Dean is Swizz Beatz' son with his ex-partner Nichole Levy. He also has a daughter, Nicole, with Jahna Sebastian and two sons, Egypt and Genesis, with his wife, singer Alicia Keys.

Swizz Beatz discussed his marriage to Keys on CBS Mornings last week, saying communication and fun are key to their relationship.

