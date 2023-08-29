'The Idol' with The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp canceled at HBO

1 of 5 | "The Idol," a drama co-created by and starring The Weeknd (pictured), won't return for a second season. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Idol won't return for a second season at HBO. Deadline reported Monday that the controversial drama series has been canceled after one season. Advertisement

The Idol hailed from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim. The cast included The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Jennie, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dan Levy.

Depp starred as Jocelyn, an aspiring pop star who develops a relationship with Tedros (The Weekend), a nightclub owner with a sordid past.

The show made headlines due to its explicit content and allegations of a toxic work environment.

Variety confirmed the cancellation.

"The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response," an HBO rep said in a statement. "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible works."

Season 1 concluded July 2 after five episodes, down from its originally planned six-episode run.