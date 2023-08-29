Trending
TV
Aug. 29, 2023 / 9:43 AM

'Claim to Fame' Season 2 concludes with new winner

By Annie Martin

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Claim to Fame Season 2 concluded Monday with a new winner -- Gabriel Cannon, the brother of actor, comedian and television personality Nick Cannon.

Cannon, 34, faced off with Jerrica "Monay" Brooks, Chris Osmond and Karsyn Elledge in the ABC reality competition series' two-part finale.

Claim to Fame features 12 contestants, each of whom has a famous relative. The contestants move into a house together, where they try to learn each person's "claim to fame" while keeping their own celebrity relationship secret.

The finale saw Cannon deduce that Elledge is the relative of race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., while Brooks correctly guessed that Osmond is related to singer Donny Osmond. Elledge is the niece of Earnhardt, while Osmond is Donny Osmond's son.

Cannon won the season by guessing that Brooks is the relative of actor J.B. Smoove, an actor and comedian who stars on Curb Your Enthusiasm -- and Brooks' father.

In an interview with USA Today, Cannon said his win was an "unreal" experience.

Cannon told People that he plans to use his $100,000 prize to help give back to his community.

"Some type of community center for youth services," he said. "We definitely want to reach back, build a bridge."

