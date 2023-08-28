Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 28, 2023 / 12:38 PM

Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall

By Annie Martin
1/5
Elton John was discharged from the hospital after being treated for a fall that happened at his home in the South of France. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Elton John was discharged from the hospital after being treated for a fall that happened at his home in the South of France. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Elton John is back at home after being hospitalized for a fall.

The 76-year-old singer was discharged from the hospital Monday morning after being treated for a fall that happened at his home in the South of France.

Advertisement

People said John was at his Mont Boron villa outside of Nice when the fall occurred Sunday. The singer was taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco and stayed overnight for observation.

"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health," John's rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

John previously experienced a fall in 2021, which forced him to reschedule dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. At the time, doctors advised John to have surgery and undergo intensive physiotherapy.

The singer completed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm in July after first launching the tour in 2018.

Elton John turns 76: a look back

Sir Elton John (L) and his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin team up for an in-store signing to celebrate the release of Elton's new album, "Made In England," in Los Angeles on March 21, 1995. The year before, John composed music for Disney's animated classic, "The Lion King." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Shakira to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Music // 4 hours ago
Shakira to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Shakira will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Music // 5 hours ago
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence + the Machine, has apologized for having to cancel her last few shows, explaining she recently underwent surgery.
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 2 days ago
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's "Utopia" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
Blackpink releases 'The Girls,' first song of 2023
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink releases 'The Girls,' first song of 2023
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group Blackpink released a single and music video for "The Girls," a song for its mobile game.
Zach Bryan returns with new, self-titled album
Music // 3 days ago
Zach Bryan returns with new, self-titled album
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan released a new, self-titled album featuring collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers and more.
Tim McGraw performs, discusses daughters on 'GMA'
Music // 3 days ago
Tim McGraw performs, discusses daughters on 'GMA'
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw performed "Standing Room Only" and gave an update on his three daughters with Faith Hill on "Good Morning America."
Becky G performs, announces 'Esquinas' album on 'Today'
Music // 3 days ago
Becky G performs, announces 'Esquinas' album on 'Today'
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Becky G performed her songs "Chanel," "Arranca" and "Mamiii" on "Today" and announced the new album "Esquinas."
Selena Gomez breaks up with a beau in 'Single Soon' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez breaks up with a beau in 'Single Soon' music video
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez released a single and music video for the song "Single Soon."
Ariana Grande releases 'Yours Truly' deluxe edition, live performance videos
Music // 3 days ago
Ariana Grande releases 'Yours Truly' deluxe edition, live performance videos
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande released a new version of "Yours Truly" in honor of the album's 10th anniversary and live videos for "Honeymoon Ave" and "Daydreamin'."
Miley Cyrus shows 'true emotion' in 'Used To Be Young' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Miley Cyrus shows 'true emotion' in 'Used To Be Young' music video
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for her reflective new song "Used to Be Young."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement