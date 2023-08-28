Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall

1/5

Elton John was discharged from the hospital after being treated for a fall that happened at his home in the South of France. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Elton John is back at home after being hospitalized for a fall. The 76-year-old singer was discharged from the hospital Monday morning after being treated for a fall that happened at his home in the South of France. Advertisement

People said John was at his Mont Boron villa outside of Nice when the fall occurred Sunday. The singer was taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco and stayed overnight for observation.

"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health," John's rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

John previously experienced a fall in 2021, which forced him to reschedule dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. At the time, doctors advised John to have surgery and undergo intensive physiotherapy.

The singer completed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm in July after first launching the tour in 2018.

