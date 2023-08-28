1/5

Robin Roberts and her fiancée, Amber Laign, shared details about their upcoming wedding on "GMA." File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Robin Roberts and her fiancée, Amber Laign, are sharing details about their upcoming wedding. The Good Morning America anchor and Laign gave a glimpse into their preparations during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show. Advertisement

The feature shows Roberts and Laign go wedding dress shopping with fashion designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka. The couple will do their final dress fittings separately and see each other in their finished dresses for the first time on their wedding day.

Roberts and Laign, who have been together for 18 years, also had a cake tasting with Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes.

"It's been fun watching sweet Amber, just watching her get emotional and having fun and giggling," Roberts said. "That's been the best part of it."

"I never really thought I would be doing this, ever," Laign added. "Just having it unfold and discovering parts of myself I didn't really know were there. It's been fun."

Laign said the wedding will have "the feeling of an enchanted garden."

"Our colors are white, blush, pink, a little bit of green. Ethereal," she added.

Advertisement ROAD TO THE RING: Our @RobinRoberts and her fiancee Amber Laign are less than two weeks away from saying "I do" after an 18-year romance. More on their journey: https://t.co/CFLx1eVEyA pic.twitter.com/4TCMvH4kDm— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2023

Roberts announced her engagement to Laign in January. The news followed Laign's breast cancer diagnosis in 2021 and Roberts' own previous battle with cancer.

"We're getting married this year," Roberts told fans. "It was something we had talked about but we had put it off -- she became ill -- but, it is saying yes to that and that next chapter."