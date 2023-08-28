Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 28, 2023 / 10:12 AM

Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel

By Annie Martin
1/5
Robin Roberts and her fiancée, Amber Laign, shared details about their upcoming wedding on "GMA." File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Robin Roberts and her fiancée, Amber Laign, shared details about their upcoming wedding on "GMA." File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Robin Roberts and her fiancée, Amber Laign, are sharing details about their upcoming wedding.

The Good Morning America anchor and Laign gave a glimpse into their preparations during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Advertisement

The feature shows Roberts and Laign go wedding dress shopping with fashion designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka. The couple will do their final dress fittings separately and see each other in their finished dresses for the first time on their wedding day.

Roberts and Laign, who have been together for 18 years, also had a cake tasting with Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes.

"It's been fun watching sweet Amber, just watching her get emotional and having fun and giggling," Roberts said. "That's been the best part of it."

"I never really thought I would be doing this, ever," Laign added. "Just having it unfold and discovering parts of myself I didn't really know were there. It's been fun."

Laign said the wedding will have "the feeling of an enchanted garden."

"Our colors are white, blush, pink, a little bit of green. Ethereal," she added.

Roberts announced her engagement to Laign in January. The news followed Laign's breast cancer diagnosis in 2021 and Roberts' own previous battle with cancer.

"We're getting married this year," Roberts told fans. "It was something we had talked about but we had put it off -- she became ill -- but, it is saying yes to that and that next chapter."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Rustin' teaser: Colman Domingo plays civil rights activist
Movies // 4 minutes ago
'Rustin' teaser: Colman Domingo plays civil rights activist
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Colman Domingo plays Bayard Rustin, a civil rights activist who helped organize the March on Washington, in the Netflix film "Rustin."
Witney Carson won't return for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Witney Carson won't return for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson will sit out Season 23 in order to focus on family.
Shakira to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Music // 1 hour ago
Shakira to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Shakira will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Music // 2 hours ago
Florence Welch says she recently underwent surgery: 'It saved my life'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence + the Machine, has apologized for having to cancel her last few shows, explaining she recently underwent surgery.
Wildlife conservationist Terri Irwin joins Instagram
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Wildlife conservationist Terri Irwin joins Instagram
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Wildlife conservationist and TV personality Terri Irwin joined Instagram over the weekend, posting a throwback photo of her with her late husband, Steve Irwin, kissing with an iguana on top of their heads.
Miley Cyrus to tell all in autobiographical TikTok series
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Miley Cyrus to tell all in autobiographical TikTok series
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Pop music star Miley Cyrus has announced plans for an autobiographical TikTok series inspired by her latest song, "Used to Be Young."
Famous birthdays for Aug. 28: Florence Welch, Luis Guzman
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 28: Florence Welch, Luis Guzman
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Singer Florence Welch turns 37 and actor Luis Guzman turns 67, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 28.
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Gran Turismo" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $17.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" veterans Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert exchanged marriage vows in Monterey County, Calif., on Saturday.
'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
TV // 1 day ago
'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" icon Arleen Sorkin, who also was the original voice of villain Harley Quinn in numerous animated TV shows and movies, has died at the age of 67.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Legendary game show host, animal rights advocate Bob Barker dead at 99
Legendary game show host, animal rights advocate Bob Barker dead at 99
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement