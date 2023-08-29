Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 29, 2023 / 10:28 AM

'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December

By Annie Martin

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- New film The Archies is coming to Netflix in December.

Netflix shared a poster and premiere date for the movie Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Archies is an Indian musical comedy inspired by Archie Comics characters. The film centers on the Archies, a fictional rock band composed of Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge.

The cast includes Agastya Nanda as Archie, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead, Vedang Raina as Reggie, Khushi Kapoor as Betty, Suhana Khan as Veronica, Aditi "Dot" Saigal as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.

The Archies premieres Dec. 7 on Netflix.

The Archie Comics were previously adapted as the CW series Riverdale, which starred KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Charles Melton.

Riverdale concluded last week after seven seasons.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Killer' teaser: Michael Fassbender plays assassin in David Fincher film
Movies // 41 minutes ago
'The Killer' teaser: Michael Fassbender plays assassin in David Fincher film
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Killer," a new thriller directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Equalizer 3' satisfies with violent justice
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "The Equalizer 3," in theaters Friday, provides satisfying, violent action and Denzel Washington charm.
'The Killer' poster: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher thriller
Movies // 22 hours ago
'The Killer' poster: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher thriller
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- "The Killer," a new film directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix in November.
'Rustin' teaser: Colman Domingo plays civil rights activist
Movies // 1 day ago
'Rustin' teaser: Colman Domingo plays civil rights activist
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Colman Domingo plays Bayard Rustin, a civil rights activist who helped organize the March on Washington, in the Netflix film "Rustin."
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Gran Turismo' tops North American box office with $17.3M
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Gran Turismo" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $17.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movie Review: 'Vacation Friends 2' as humorless, annoying as original
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie Review: 'Vacation Friends 2' as humorless, annoying as original
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Vacation Friends 2," on Hulu Friday, is more of the same so if you didn't like the first one, it's no improvement.
'Dune 2' postponed to March 15
Movies // 4 days ago
'Dune 2' postponed to March 15
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. moved "Dune: Part Two" from November to March.
'Foe' trailer: Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan star in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 4 days ago
'Foe' trailer: Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan star in sci-fi thriller
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Foe," a new film directed by Garth Davis and based on the Iain Reid novel, opens in theaters in October.
'Society of the Snow' teaser: J.A. Bayona explores Andes flight disaster
Movies // 5 days ago
'Society of the Snow' teaser: J.A. Bayona explores Andes flight disaster
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Society of the Snow," a new film from by J.A. Bayona about the plight of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, is coming to Netflix.
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Movies // 5 days ago
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Bonnie Bedelia discusses her role in the new film "The Hill," in theaters Friday, and looks back on her career including "Die Hard."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign's wedding to have 'enchanted garden' feel
Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall
Elton John returns home after hospitalization for fall
Adrian Scarborough: Max has 'cracking chemistry' with new partner in 'Chelsea Detective' S2
Adrian Scarborough: Max has 'cracking chemistry' with new partner in 'Chelsea Detective' S2
'The Killer' poster: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher thriller
'The Killer' poster: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher thriller
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
Stephanie Izard: 'Curious Chef' Season 2 explores secret L.A. food scene
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement