'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December

Archie, Jug, Betty, Veronica & the rest of the gang are about to take the stage in India. The Archies premieres in 100 days pic.twitter.com/z8cp34ron7— Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2023

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- New film The Archies is coming to Netflix in December.

Netflix shared a poster and premiere date for the movie Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Archies is an Indian musical comedy inspired by Archie Comics characters. The film centers on the Archies, a fictional rock band composed of Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge.

The cast includes Agastya Nanda as Archie, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead, Vedang Raina as Reggie, Khushi Kapoor as Betty, Suhana Khan as Veronica, Aditi "Dot" Saigal as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.

The Archies premieres Dec. 7 on Netflix.

The Archie Comics were previously adapted as the CW series Riverdale, which starred KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Charles Melton.

Riverdale concluded last week after seven seasons.